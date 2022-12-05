Chicago reaches $10M settlement with Uber Eats over deceptive practices

The city of Chicago has reached a $10 million settlement with Uber Eats over deceptive practices.

The settlement includes $500,000 set aside for restaurants listed on Uber Eats and Postmates without their consent.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The city has established a website to determine eligibility.

The deadline to file is Jan. 29, and payments will be made by March 1.

Door Dash and Grubhub will face the city's legal team in court.