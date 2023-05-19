Chicago hosts Red Bull Dance Your Style Finals this weekend at The Salt Shed

For the first time ever, Chicago will host the Red Bull "Dance Your Style" National Finals this weekend.

Street dancers who made the cut as qualifiers in several other cities will compete for a chance to go to the world finals.

They face-off two at a time without even knowing what music they'll be dancing to. The audience votes on a winner.

The winner will go on to represent the United States at the World Final in November.

Fox 32's Roseanne Tellez talked to two finalists from Chicago.

"The thing is about Chicago, it's a very grassroots led movement type thing. So a lot of the dancers put on events for the community. For Red Bull to be putting such a big competition out here, is a huge deal for us. It just makes our platform bigger," finalist Katana Pop said.

The competition will take place at The Salt Shed on Elston Avenue Saturday night.

The weekend kicks off with "Battle night" on Friday. Visit redbull.com for more information.