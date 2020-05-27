Chicago releases specific guidelines for barbershops to follow when they reopen

Barbershops will have to follow some very specific requirements as Chicago begins to reopen. They can cut your hair, but not all of it.

Illinois will allow the beauty industry to reopen on Friday. In Chicago specifically, the industry will open sometime in early June and you cannot get any services that require removing your mask.

Larue Bradford of Esquire Barber Shop is hoping to reopen very soon, but right now his future is not so cut and dry.

“Hopefully we open soon. We have been off long enough,” he said.

When they do open, coronavirus safety measures will change the way services are provided.

"Masks are required. For barbers, for example, they won't be able to cut the mustache or facial hair if it requires taking the mask off,” Bradford said. “I won’t be able to cut it. I have to follow the guidelines and I don’t want any issues.”

The city of Chicago has put up Phase 3 guidelines on their website. In some cases, the recommendations will hit beauty professionals financially.

Advertisement

“Makeup artists won’t be able to do an entire face of makeup. They can do lashes,” Bradford said.

For nine weeks, Esquire Barber Shop at 80th and South Kedzie has made no money. However, Bradford still has reservations about working.

“I want the city to reopen, but I still want everyone to be careful because this coronavirus is serious,” he said.

But he has bills to pay, so he’s lined up a reopening plan.

“We are going to make appointments in here and take one client at a time,” he said. “Disposable capes. I have a head thermometer on the way. I am going to get people to sign a waiver and go from there. Still no clarity on when we will begin to work.”

For more on the city's plan, visit chicago.gov/reopening.