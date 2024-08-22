Chicago releases street reopening plan as DNC concludes

Street closures put in place for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week are scheduled to be completely reopened by early next week.

The city of Chicago began reopening the area around the United Center and McCormick Place with the conclusion of the convention on Thursday, city officials said in a statement Thursday.

"The security infrastructure will be removed as quickly as possible, and residents should expect temporary street impacts due to structure removal in and around the secure areas," the statement said.

Officials said they expect to begin removing security infrastructure around the United Center and McCormick Place in the early morning hours of Friday, with a complete removal of all perimeter fencing by late Monday night.

Drivers around McCormick Place and the United Center should still be prepared for possible lane closures during the breakdown process, officials said.

Workers install security fencing to secure the perimeter around the United Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois on August 17, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the partys nomination for p

McCormick Place Perimeter Reopening Timeline

(all times subject to change)

Thursday, August 22

6 p.m. Perimeter take-down set to begin.

Friday, August 23

3 p.m. All major intersections cleared. I-55 off-ramp will be open.

Sunday, August 25

6 a.m. – Cermak from Michigan to Indiana will be clear.

8 a.m. – All area open and 75% of assets cleared off curbs.

Monday, August 26

6 a.m. – 100% of assets removed – area completely reopened.

United Center Perimeter Reopening Timeline

(all times subject to change)

Friday, August 23

1 a.m. – Takedown to begin (subject to change)

Saturday, August 24

Noon – Damen, Wood, and Adams open (if possible)

Most major intersections cleared for traffic.

Sunday, August 25

11:59 p.m. – All areas open & 75% of assets cleared off curbs

Monday, August 26

11:59 p.m. – All assets removed, reopen complete.

Community Impacts

Access to Henry Horner Homes will continue to be through the parking lot off Paulina the same way they have come in over the DNC. Access to their area prior to the DNC will be available as of 23:59 Sunday, August 25.

Churches on Washington Blvd and on Damen will be accessible as usual by 6 a.m. Sunday August 25.

The priority will be to open the Vehicle Check Point: