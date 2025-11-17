Chicago neighborhoods feel relief as immigration agents leave

The Brief South Lawn families say they feel safer after weeks of heightened immigration enforcement. A local restaurant owner expanded a small food donation gesture into a citywide network. More than 5,000 families have received groceries with help from more than 100 Chicago businesses.



Some Chicago neighborhoods say they finally feel a little safer now that federal immigration agents have left the city.

In South Lawn, one restaurant has become a lifeline for families who were too afraid to leave their homes for food.

Local perspective:

Rudy Luna, owner of El Pollo Cris Cris in South Lawn, said this weekend felt different, a sense of relief, with more families returning to the streets.

For the past month, Luna has been feeding families who avoided grocery stores during the height of immigration enforcement. Others, he said, simply needed help. He began by donating chicken from his kitchen and delivering it directly to homes of those too afraid to go out.

"Most of the people that don’t come are afraid to come out, so those are the people we are trying to help," Luna said.

He began documenting his effort on social media, and soon other local businesses joined in. More than 100 Chicago businesses have donated food, helping feed more than 5,000 families.

Volunteer Roberto España helps sort, pack, and deliver the groceries. He said the response from families has been overwhelming.

"Always thankful, sometimes they cry," he said.

España noted that some families are still hesitant to leave their homes, but he believes the collective effort is helping the community regain a sense of stability.

"I think people are still scared," he said. "They’re still going to be. People are vigilant."

Luna acknowledged it'll take time for the community to get back on its feet.

The restaurant continues to accept only food donations.

Anyone interested in making a donation or volunteering. Contact Rudy Luna at (773) 284-7227.

You can also drop off items at their South Lawn location at 7025 S. Pulaski Rd. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Looking Ahead:

Community organizers say food donations will likely continue for several more weeks as families rebuild trust and confidence. Local businesses plan to keep supporting the effort, and volunteers expect the program to expand as word spreads.