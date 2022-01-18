Chicago religious leaders push Congress to protect voter's rights

Some Chicago religious leaders gathered on Tuesday to encourage Congress to pass a bill they said will protect voters rights.

Some states have already passed laws that limit things like early voting and mail-in voting, saying they lead lead to fraud.

However, repeated audits have shown that widespread fraud was not an issue in the last election or any major election in the United States.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The faith leaders want Congress to make voting easier, not harder. They said that a lot of the new legislation being promoted by Republicans across the country targets people of color.

"We are living in very dark times. And when we see the attacks on voting rights, specifically when it comes to Black and Brown communities, this is an attack on democracy," one faith leader said.

Advertisement

The faith leaders are urging members of Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.