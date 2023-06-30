Chicago religious leaders decry Supreme Court's affirmative action decision

Some Chicago religious leaders are blasting the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action.

They say the decision will reverse decades of progress towards racial equity and will mean that fewer Black and brown students will go to college. They say that will lead to continuing inequities in many parts of society, from education to banking to healthcare.

"It is our opinion that these decisions were a slap in the face of 40 years of work, suffering, sweat, blood and tears that we put to eradicate this illness of racism in America," said Bishop Tavis Grant, Rainbow PUSH, acting National Executive Director.

The Supreme Court did not decide whether affirmative action can continue at the nation's military academies.