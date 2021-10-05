Chicago removes one state from COVID-19 travel advisory

Chicago health officials removed one state from its COVID-19 travel advisory on Tuesday.

The city's travel advisory now stands at 47 states and three territories after Connecticut was removed from the list.

Connecticut joined California and Puerto Rico as the only states or territories that have maintained a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

States and territories must remain under 15 for two consecutive weeks in order to be removed from the city's travel advisory.

The department of health said no other states or territories currently have daily case rates under 15, so none will be eligible for removal from the advisory next week.

The states closest to the threshold include the District of Columbia (15.1), Massachusetts (16.3) and Louisiana (16.4), health officials said.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 26.1, down from 28.7 a week ago, according to the CDPH. Chicago's current daily COVID case rate is 13.1 and Illinois stands at 16.1, according to the health department.

While the national daily case rate continues to trend downward, health officials remind unvaccinated travelers to get tested before and after travel, and quarantine after arriving back in Chicago.

"If you are traveling, whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated – especially if you are unvaccinated – please do not take COVID lightly," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "We still have a long way to go before we can all confidently travel safely throughout the country. COVID is a threat to everyone – but the threat is reduced tremendously if you are vaccinated."

Before traveling, the city advises unvaccinated individuals to:

Get tested 3-5 days prior to departure.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations;

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status; and

Avoid crowds, try to stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days;

Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days;

If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected;

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel; and

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

All travelers are advised after travel to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.

All travelers are also advised to adhere to federal and local masking rules. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

The health department continues to hold vaccination events across the city and distribute reliable information to all Chicagoans. In-home vaccination is also available to all Chicago residents through Protect Chicago At Home. Up to 10 people at a residence can receive the Pfizer (12 and older) or Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) vaccine. Call (312) 746-4835 for an appointment, or go to Chicago.gov/AtHome for details.