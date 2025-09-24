Chicago residents demand action on alleged prostitution surge near Midway

The Brief Chicago residents say prostitution and open-air drug deals have become rampant along a five-block stretch of Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport, forcing neighbors to clear away syringes and condoms daily. Videos shared with Fox 32 show women soliciting in front of homes, luxury cars lining up to pick them up, and pimps overseeing operations, prompting residents to demand more police presence. Alds. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) and Silvana Tabares (23rd) say they are working with police, the sheriff’s office, and city agencies to increase enforcement, lighting, and cameras, but residents remain skeptical and want visible results.



According to residents, prostitution is on full display in two Chicago wards. And they are calling for change.

What we know:

In late July, a frustrated resident told Fox 32 she had finally had enough. She shared a video of what she claims to be prostitutes, including a woman wearing only shoes, standing in front of her home with cars lined up down the street.

A Garfield Park resident sent Fox 32 a similar video that shows prostitution actively taking place in Archer Heights and the Sleepy Hollow area.

Residents say it's been happening for months, specifically along Cicero Avenue between 47th Street and Archer Avenue, across a five-block stretch, near Midway Airport.

Neighbors report seeing high-end vehicles cruising through the area, picking up prostitutes, and engaging in open-air drug deals nearly every day of the week.

They're also forced to clean up syringes and used condoms from alleys and in front of their homes daily.

Residents claim this is a lucrative operation running openly, while city officials in Chicago turn a blind eye, and pimps sit nearby to collect the profits.

What they're saying:



"They're picking up young girls from wherever they're getting them, and they're processing to them on the streets. And this looks like a traffic highway between 11:30 to 5:30 in the morning," one resident said. "You can't even get in the alley to park your cars. So we're asking for the politicians, when you want our vote, like you said, you're out here. And you're pacing the streets. Can you please be out here, pacing the street now? I understand that we don't have a lot of police, but do understand we could get a couple police officers here to help us."

"We see the pimps, they drive up and down, they do their business," community activist Raul Montes Jr. said. "They throw their condoms out the window, and I mean, l'm sick of it."



"We have taken decisive action," Ald. Michael Rodgriuez (22nd Ward) said. "Working alongside the Chicago Police Department, we have prioritized increased enforcement in the area — making this issue the number one public safety focus for the local police district. In addition, we have brought in the county sheriff’s office to provide additional resources and support on the ground."



Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd Ward) acknowledged in her statement that prostitution is a major issue along the Cicero Corridor, saying, "Additionally, we have coordinated with local civic organizations and city agencies to increase lighting, install additional cameras and hold businesses accountable who allow solicitation on their premises. While other elected officials have attempted to overlook this issue, even pushing for legalize prostitution, this activity is not tolerated in the 23rd ward."

What's next:

City leaders claim enforcement is underway. Now, residents say they will be looking for proof, not promises.