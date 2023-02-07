Chicago residents raising funds for victims impacted by Turkey-Syria earthquake

There are fundraising efforts underway in Chicago for those impacted by the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

The death toll continues to climb, now topping seven thousand, and officials fear that number will continue to grow.

The Turkish American Cultural Alliance is collecting donations that will be sent directly to the disaster zone. This is being done in collaboration with the Turkish consulate in Chicago.

Items they are asking for include new or gently worn winter clothing for adults and children, tents, blankets, sleeping bags, flashlights, power banks, baby food, diapers, socks, underwear, and hygiene products.

Other groups are also working to provide humanitarian aid, like the Syrian American Medical Society — or SAMS.

Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh is an oncologist and former SAMS president. The organization has been providing medical relief in Syria for more than 10 years.

More than two-thousand healthcare providers are currently on the ground, helping those impacted by the earthquake.

"My daily contacts with our staff and through pictures they’re sending me and the information they’re sending me, they’re mentally exhausted beyond words," said dr. Hamadeh. "Unfortunately, the scale of the catastrophe is beyond individuals, beyond small organizations. This requires mobilization of governments and large-scale help. We’re all humans and the human touch is very important here."

SAMS has already raised more than a million dollars to help with their earthquake response efforts.