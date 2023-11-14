'It feels unbearable': West Town residents sound off on crime, demand public safety plan

Residents in the West Town neighborhood are turning up the heat on the city's top leaders to address recent crime. Their biggest concerns include armed robberies, smash-and-grabs and carjackings.

"It feels unbearable," said Suzette Webb, a community member. "There’s a lot of talking going on, I think we need some serious policy changes."

During a meeting to address public safety on Tuesday evening, held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center, residents asked the city for a plan to reduce crime.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) tells FOX 32 Chicago that there has been a 140 percent increase in robberies compared to last year.

Villegas, who hosted the meeting, said he invited Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling to attend. He tells us Snelling was unavailable, but said he was willing to schedule a meeting with community members in the near future.

Several CPD officials were in attendance, along with Lydia Sorensen, first deputy for the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety to address residents.

"While our message here or what we're speaking about seems very bleak, I just want everybody to know that we experience it every day, we read every single report, every single incident," said Area 5 Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves.

While police officials tried to ease the nerves of neighbors, some residents were left feeling fed-up and frustrated.

"I’m sitting here listening to a bunch of people that don’t want to talk about the problem. I’m a citizen, I’m a father of two and if I know what’s going on out there, I know damn sure you know," said Victor Jones, a community member.

Some residents said they no longer feel safe in their neighborhood and weighed in on what they feel needs to change, including an increased police presence and more surveillance cameras.

Last month, an SUV crashed into Boneyard Chicago, a shoe store in the 1100 block of North Ashland Avenue.

It was the third day in a row an incident like it unfolded.

Residents, like Suzette Webb, say the neighborhood crime is changing their day-to-day routine.

"I used to exercise in the neighborhood, I used to walk the 606, I was going to run errands this past Saturday and it was like 7 o’clock in the morning and I was afraid to go out," said Webb.

About a decade ago, CPD’s 13th District police station was shuttered.

Villegas, along with community members, are renewing their calls for the city to add a satellite station in the area.

"There has been a direct correlation between the closure of the station and an uptick in crime," said Villegas.

He has also introduced an ordinance that would reverse the police department's ‘no chase’ policy.

Villegas announced he will hold another community meeting on January 24, but in the meantime, he said he is asking neighbors to join him in taking these issues directly to the mayor’s office.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to Mayor Johnson’s office Tuesday evening for comment, but did not immediately hear back.