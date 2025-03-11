Chicago restaurants targeted in late-night break-ins

The Brief A suspect broke into at least two restaurants on Chicago’s South Side by shattering glass doors, stealing items, and fleeing the scene. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area One Detectives or submit an anonymous tip online.



The Chicago Police Department is investigating a series of restaurant break-ins on the city’s South Side, where a suspect shattered front door glass, stole items and fled the scene.

What we know:

The burglaries happened at the following locations:

1100 block of E. 47th St. (Kenwood) – Between 10 p.m. on March 9 and 6:40 a.m. on March 10

100 block of E. 51st St. (Washington Park) – Around 1:30 a.m. on March 10

The suspect is described as a 35- to 50-year-old man wearing black clothing with a neon green vest.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #P25-1-031.