Chicago restaurants targeted in late-night break-ins
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is investigating a series of restaurant break-ins on the city’s South Side, where a suspect shattered front door glass, stole items and fled the scene.
What we know:
The burglaries happened at the following locations:
- 1100 block of E. 47th St. (Kenwood) – Between 10 p.m. on March 9 and 6:40 a.m. on March 10
- 100 block of E. 51st St. (Washington Park) – Around 1:30 a.m. on March 10
The suspect is described as a 35- to 50-year-old man wearing black clothing with a neon green vest.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #P25-1-031.
