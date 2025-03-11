Expand / Collapse search

Chicago restaurants targeted in late-night break-ins

By FOX 32 News
Published  March 11, 2025 8:42pm CDT
Kenwood
The Brief

    • A suspect broke into at least two restaurants on Chicago’s South Side by shattering glass doors, stealing items, and fleeing the scene.
    • Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area One Detectives or submit an anonymous tip online.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is investigating a series of restaurant break-ins on the city’s South Side, where a suspect shattered front door glass, stole items and fled the scene.

What we know:

The burglaries happened at the following locations:

  • 1100 block of E. 47th St. (Kenwood) – Between 10 p.m. on March 9 and 6:40 a.m. on March 10
  • 100 block of E. 51st St. (Washington Park) – Around 1:30 a.m. on March 10

The suspect is described as a 35- to 50-year-old man wearing black clothing with a neon green vest.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #P25-1-031.

The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department. 

