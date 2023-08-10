Chicago restoration project set to transform home of 'The Bean'

In a bid to keep Chicago's iconic "The Bean" in top shape, a round of tender loving care is about to unfold.

Starting this Tuesday, an extensive project is set to kick off at Grainger Plaza. The endeavor will involve the replacement of pavers and other vital repairs aimed at enhancing accessibility.

The city says this project will enhance Cloud Gate's nearly 20-year-old appearance and make the visitor experience better.

Views of The Bean may be limited during construction.

This improvement process is expected to continue through the spring of 2024.