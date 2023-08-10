Expand / Collapse search

Chicago restoration project set to transform home of 'The Bean'

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Cloud Gate repairs: Construction at Chicagos Bean to begin Tuesday

The home of the iconic "Chicago Bean" is getting some TLC. Work will replace pavers and make other repairs to improve accessibility at Grainger Plaza starting Tuesday.

CHICAGO - In a bid to keep Chicago's iconic "The Bean" in top shape, a round of tender loving care is about to unfold.

Starting this Tuesday, an extensive project is set to kick off at Grainger Plaza. The endeavor will involve the replacement of pavers and other vital repairs aimed at enhancing accessibility.

The city says this project will enhance Cloud Gate's nearly 20-year-old appearance and make the visitor experience better.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Views of The Bean may be limited during construction.

This improvement process is expected to continue through the spring of 2024.