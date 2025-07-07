Chicago retro gaming store owner fights to keep doors open after latest burglary

The Brief A retro gaming store in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood was broken into, with a burglar stealing about $6,000 in merchandise and causing major damage. Owner Zodrey Pickens shared surveillance video of the suspect and said he’s rethinking how he mentors youth through the business after multiple break-ins. Despite the loss, Pickens is keeping the store open and hopes to gain more community support.



A retro gaming store in the city’s Ashburn neighborhood was broken into again, and the owner says this one hurts more than ever.

What we know:

Zodrey Pickens, who co-owns Back in the Game at 77th Street and Cicero Avenue, said the burglar left a gaping hole in the wall and stole thousands of dollars in gaming consoles.

Surveillance video shows a suspect staring directly into the camera before grabbing merchandise and fleeing.

Pickens has run the business for the past four years, offering not just classic games and console repairs but also mentorship and job opportunities for local youth.

"As far as me having people come inside my location, saying, ‘Hey, you know, I want a mentor. I want to pour into you. Let’s look around the store, help me do this, help me throw the garbage out, help me clean out the back.' I'm just going to use more wisdom. So, I'm not going to stop, but I need to use more wisdom in doing it and things like that," said Pickens. "So now I'm saying, ‘God, what do I do? Do I keep going on? Do I let it go?’ Because I know when I have a business in our community, it gives people an opportunity to have a job. So that's the main purpose – giving a person an opportunity to have a job and give people opportunities to be able to play video games."

What's next:

Pickens estimated his losses at around $6,000. Though he carries insurance, he said he’s reluctant to file a claim out of concern it could increase his premiums.

Despite the setback, he’s staying open — and hoping for community support.