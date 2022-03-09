Chicago rideshare robberies prompts police warning

The Chicago Police Department is warning rideshare drivers of recent robberies in Chicago during March.

Police said during these incidents, offenders order rides from Uber and Lyft, then demand the driver hand over the car at gunpoint when they arrive.

These instances have happened in the following general locations, police said:

6000 Block of S. Hermitage Ave on March 6, at approximately 10 p.m.

5900 Block of S. Campbell Ave on March 5, at approximately 10 p.m.

7200 Block of S. Maplewood Ave on March 5, at approximately 9 p.m.

200 Block of W. Garfield Blvd on March 5 at approximately 5 p.m.

6700 Block of S. Laflin St. on March 5 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The offenders are described as men between 17 to 25-years-old, wearing black ski masks and holding black handguns, police said.

To help prevent situations like this, police said to always be aware of your surroundings, report suspicious activity, remain calm if confronted, remember unique characteristics of an offender, never pursue a fleeing assailant and if approached by a witness, get their contact information.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.