Chicago Ridge woman gets 21 years for DUI crash that killed siblings: prosecutors

The Brief Christine Brocious, 39, formerly of Chicago Ridge, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated DUI causing the deaths of siblings Jorgo and Nastika Cukali in a 2023 crash in DuPage County. Prosecutors said Brocious had a blood alcohol content of 0.206 when she ran a red light and struck the victims’ vehicle at Mack and Winfield roads. She must serve 85% of her sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.



A former Chicago Ridge woman has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for causing a drunk driving crash that killed two siblings in 2023, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Christine Brocious, 39, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to aggravated driving under the influence causing death, a Class 2 felony, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. She was sentenced Monday after prosecutors sought the maximum term of 28 years.

Brocious appeared at a bond hearing on July 6, 2023, where a judge set her bond at $1.5 million with 10% to apply. She has remained in custody since then, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

DuPage County sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. June 29, 2023, to a crash at Mack Road and Winfield Road in unincorporated Winfield.

Deputies found 25-year-old Jorgo Cukali and 30-year-old Nastika Cukali with severe injuries. All three — the siblings and Brocious — were taken to a nearby hospital. Jorgo died the next day, and Nastika died several days later, according to prosecutors.

After Brocious was released from the hospital, she was taken into custody and charged.

Investigators determined Brocious was driving a silver 2005 Mazda 6 north on Winfield Road when she ran a red light at Mack Road, maneuvered between two stopped vehicles, and struck the Cukalis’ car, prosecutors said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.206, more than twice the legal limit.

What they're saying:

"With a BAC of more than two-and-one-half times the legal limit, Christine Brocious had no business whatsoever being behind the wheel that night," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Her actions were beyond reckless and cost two innocent people, brother and sister Jorgo and Nastika Cukali, their lives. Her decision to drive that evening also destroyed the lives of Jorgo’s and Nastika’s family and friends. Jorgo and Nastika, and the love they once provided, are gone forever, never to be replaced. I offer my sincerest condolences to the entire Cukali family on this unimaginable loss…"

What's next:

Brocious must serve 85% of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.