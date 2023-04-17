Lightfoot denies 'mayhem' days after crowd wreaks havoc in Loop

Chicago leaders are vowing to do more to protect the community from wild incidents like what took place near Millennium Park this weekend.

On Saturday, a large group of teens crowded downtown streets. Some of them jumped on cars, smashing windows and two teens were wounded by gunfire in the crowds in the first block of East Washington Street.

A 16- and 17-year-old boy were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds.

Chicago police said nine adults and six juveniles were arrested.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Most were charged with reckless conduct. A 16-year-old boy was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and two people were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said CPD has assured her they are making adjustments to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"The vast majority of people came downtown because it was great weather and an opportunity to enjoy the city. That's absolutely and entirely appropriate. There were a few that came with different intentions and they have and they will be dealt with. I'm not going to use your language, which I think is wrong, to say there's ‘mayhem,’" Lightfoot told reporters Monday.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on Sunday said that he does not condone this kind of activity but added, "It is not constructive to demonize youths who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."