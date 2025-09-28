Chicago police rescue dog stranded in Chicago River drainpipe

A dog stranded in a drainpipe on the Chicago River had to be rescued by police and reunited with its owner on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The dog, a Pit Bull Terrier named Faroe, was spotted by someone on a boat in the river near Harrison Street Bridge, according to the Chicago Police Department. The person called police.

At the same time, Faroe’s owner, Brandon Hilliard, was looking for his dog.

He saw on a community public safety app that a CPD Marine Unit was responding to a call of a stranded dog that matched Faroe’s description.

Faroe had gone missing earlier in the morning after running off while outside.

After being contacted by Hilliard’s sister, police contacted the owner, who boarded the responding boat heading to rescue Faroe. A Marine Unit diver was sent to retrieve the dog.

Police and Hilliard tried to coax Faroe out of the drainpipe, although the dog appeared nervous. Police used one of the dog’s squeaky toys to calm her down and rescue her.

"I’m so thankful a Good Smartian spotted Faroe, and that my sister, the Chicago Police Department and everyone involved helped reunite me with my best friend," said Hilliard in a statement.

Hilliard adopted Faroe last year as a rescue dog.

