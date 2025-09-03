Chicago River search for cold case couple turns up 91 vehicles

The Brief Dive team found 91 cars in the Chicago River while searching for a 1970 cold case. No remains or ties yet to Edward and Stephania Andrews’ disappearance. Authorities are reviewing next steps; 35 vehicles have been cleared so far.



An unusual discovery was made along the Chicago River, stemming from a cold case investigation that dates back to 1970.

An independent dive team using sonar technology to search for a couple who disappeared decades ago instead found dozens of submerged vehicles.

What we know:

When they began their search a few days ago, Chaos Divers located not one, not two, not even three cars — but 91 vehicles between Cicero Avenue and Diversey Parkway.

So far, 35 have been cleared, meaning they are not connected to the group’s cold case investigation. From what the team could gather, no human remains were inside.

Chaos Divers is an independent, nonprofit dive team based in southern Illinois. The group uses sonar technology to help bring closure to families of missing persons and solve cold cases.

Last week, the team began searching the river for clues about Edward and Stephania Andrews, who vanished 55 years ago. When they entered the water at the Richard J. Daley boat launch near 31st Street and Western Avenue, they started discovering vehicle after vehicle. Their search continues, though nothing has yet been tied to the Andrews case.

The couple lived in Arlington Heights but were downtown on May 15, 1970, for a party.

"They were at a cocktail party at Sheraton Hotel, which Sheraton, at that time, was located at 505 N. Michigan Avenue. They left that night. Edward was sick when they left and he actually crashed into the parking garage door and then it's believed that he went southbound in the northbound lanes, leaving the hotel that night, which would have put them in the Chicago River. They even at one time located markings and things on the pillars off of Lower Wacker Drive but no one has ever been able to locate them," Lindsay Bussick, manager of Chaos Divers, said.

What's next:

FOX 32 has reached out to Chicago Police Department and the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources to find out what happens next with the rest of the vehicles. We have not yet heard back.