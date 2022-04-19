Chicago robbers targeting South Side residents, hitting them on head with gun: police

Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent armed robberies.

In each incident, police say two male offenders approached male victims that were doing construction work at apartment buildings. The offenders pulled out a handgun and demanded the victims’ property, police said.

The offenders then struck the victims on their heads with the gun, took the property and fled the scene.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

7300 block of south Phillips Ave. on April 17, 2022 at 12:00 A.M.

7200 block of south Ridgeland Ave. on April 18, 2022 at 12:30 P.M.

The offenders were described as Black males wearing masks between the ages of 18 and 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.