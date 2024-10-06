Chicago's Roost Chicken hosts Kamala vs. Donald sandwich showdown

The Brief Roost Chicken & Biscuits is running its election-themed sandwich competition for the third time. This year's rivalry features "The Kamala" and "The Donald" sandwiches. The Kamala sandwich is currently leading with 64% of the vote.



Roost Chicken & Biscuits in Chicago has once again launched its election-themed sandwich competition, but the rivalry isn't about politics—it's about flavor.

For the past two election cycles, Roost's owner and founder, Joe Scroggs, has added a lighthearted twist to the season with a sandwich contest.

This year’s match-up features "The Kamala" vs. "The Donald."

The Donald sandwich, which hasn't changed since the restaurant's first competition, includes a fried chicken breast topped with cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, and Cheetos.

The Kamala, on the other hand, is a fried chicken breast with toasted coconut, jerk sauce, and Jamaican pineapple coleslaw—a nod to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Jamaican heritage and her love for coconut.

"We’re not taking a political stance with this," said Scroggs. "We’re making two sandwiches that are good, and we're making light of those sandwiches."

So far, The Kamala is winning the flavor battle, pulling in 64% of sales, while The Donald trails with 36%. The competition will run through the end of October.