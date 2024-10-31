Chicago School Board of Education president resigns amid controversy over alleged antisemitic remarks

The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson requested the resignation of Chicago School Board of Education President Rev. Mitchell Johnson amid allegations of antisemitic remarks. Rev. Johnson resigned, effective immediately. Mayor Johnson cited the need for CPS leadership that aligns with Chicago’s values and commitment to education.



The president of the Chicago School Board of Education has resigned, effective immediately, following a call for his resignation from Mayor Brandon Johnson in light of recent allegations of antisemitic remarks.

The resignation comes after several Chicago alderpeople released a joint statement urging Rev. Johnson to step down.

Mayor Johnson, in a statement, expressed that Rev. Johnson’s comments were "hurtful" and "deeply disturbing," noting that "antisemitic, misogynistic, and conspiratorial statements are unacceptable."

Johnson stated that Rev. Johnson’s continued presence on the Board of Education could hinder the progress of Chicago’s public education system and pledged to find a replacement aligned with the city’s values of educational excellence and inclusion.

The allegations against Rev. Johnson arose following posts he allegedly made on social media regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which reportedly included statements deemed offensive by some city leaders. Twenty-six alderpeople signed a statement condemning the comments and calling for Rev. Johnson's immediate resignation. The statement also urged the mayor to "act now to correct this terrible mistake."

Following the controversy, the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest also voiced its concern, saying it was "unfathomable" that Rev. Johnson was allowed to serve on the school board despite his public statements.

According to Mayor Johnson, Friday’s Board of Education meeting will proceed under the current bylaws.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.