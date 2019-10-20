Chicago schools to be closed Monday as strike continues

article

Chicago Public Schools will remain closed on Monday because of the teacher strike.

Buildings will be open for students who need a safe place to stay.

The Chicago Teachers Union walked off the job on Thursday. Negotiations continued over the weekend, but CPS announced late Sunday that classes would not be held.

For information about the district's contingency plan, go to http://cps.edu/contingencyplan.

About 300,000 students attend Chicago Public Schools. The teachers union has 25,000 members.

This is the first big teachers strike in Chicago since 2012.