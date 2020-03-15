Chicago schools to offer free food to families during closure

Chicago families can still get food from Chicago public schools even while the schools are closed.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all CPS schools will offer free meals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Families can pick up those meals at their nearest CPS school. They do not need to go to the school their children attend.

Each child will receive a food bag with three days of breakfasts and lunches.

Enrichment packets will also be available.