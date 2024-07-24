Chicago scientists discover new antibiotic that may defeat bacterial resistance

Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have discovered a new antibiotic that may make it nearly impossible for bacteria to develop resistance, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against infectious diseases.

This novel antibiotic attacks bacteria in two distinct ways, making it 100 million times more difficult for resistance to develop. Bacterial resistance occurs when bacteria evolve in a way that renders antibiotics ineffective, posing a challenge in treating infections.

The synthetic drug works by stopping two different bacterial cell types by combining two antibiotics. It delivers a "one-two punch" in a "stealth fighter" manner, attacking bacteria before they realize they are being targeted.

"Bacteria do not notice that this compound is there until it is too late. Therefore, even if they have the capacity to become resistant, they don't have time to activate this resistance mechanism," said Alexander Mankin, a UIC researcher.

The research involved two UIC labs, and the drug was developed by scientists in China. Although it may take 10 to 15 years before the antibiotic becomes available to the public, this discovery offers a new approach for chemists to target bacterial resistance.

Researchers hope that this innovative approach will pave the way for more effective treatments in the future.