Chicago woman charged with murder in Scottsdale shooting

A Chicago woman was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in the Scottsdale neighborhood last month.

Police say Viviana Noriega, 40, was arrested Wednesday when she was identified as one of the offenders involved in the murder of a 31-year-old man.

The victim was shot to death in the 8300 block of South Keating Avenue on April 27 around 9:18 p.m.

Noriega has been charged with first-degree murder. She was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

She was arrested in the 8000 block of South Knox Avenue in the same area of her residence.

No additional information is available at this time.