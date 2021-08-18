Chicago sees 30% increase in graffiti along expressways, CTA stations

Chicago crews are struggling to keep graffiti off expressway walls and CTA stations.

Chicago Streets and Sanitation says it's seen a 30% increase in requests to blast away graffiti from walls but as soon as they do it, the same spots end up getting defaced again.

Roger Romanelli, executive director of the Fulton Market Association, is calling on everyone to report graffiti to try and stop the issue from getting any bigger.

"The graffiti blasters program, they’re ready to roll. We just need the public to call in and to demand that look, we can’t have these crimes happen because they’re very serious graffiti crimes," Romanelli said. "Graffiti, if it's authorized, great. If it’s unauthorized, it’s a dangerous crime that could permanently scar a building."

You can call 311 to alert the city about any graffiti.