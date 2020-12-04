Chicago sees an increase in violent car thefts

Carjackings across Chicago have more than doubled and are becoming increasingly violent.

The numbers show that very few arrests have been made for these crimes.

Car theft rings are doing anything they can to steal your ride from the suburbs to the city.

In some cases, carjackers will take the vehicle by force and then drive away. Sometimes, you are defenseless because they are armed and running in packs.

But the best advice is to be on high alert.

"Scan the street and your yard. They will follow you until you get to a spot where you look the most vulnerable,” said Harvey Police Chief Robert Collins.

Advertisement

In 2019, there were 501 carjackings; this year that number has jumped up to 1,125.

The criminals will often take the cars to commit other crimes or to make a quick buck for parts.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Some of them set their sights even higher. For example, one car theft was caught red-handed in Chicago with printed VIN numbers that look legit, and was then able to sell the car.

Collins says there is big money in this criminal enterprise.

“By swapping out vehicles, they will swap out the VIN number so they can sell it unbeknownst to them, or they may keep it for themselves,” said Collins.

Jeep and Dodge vehicles seem to be the most stolen.

CPD said they would increase man power for the carjacking task force back in February. FOX 32 reached out to CPD to see if that has happened. They are working on getting us that data.