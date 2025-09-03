Chicago sees fewest summer murders since 1965 as Trump pushes for federal troops

The Brief Chicago Police reported 123 murders in June, July, and August — a 24% drop from last year. Violent crime remains near its lowest point in more than four decades. President Trump says federal troops are headed to Chicago, while Gov. Pritzker warns immigration raids could begin this week.



New data released Wednesday is shedding light on Chicago violence.

By the numbers:

The Chicago Police Department reported the fewest summer murders since 1965, and overall violent crime remains near its lowest point in more than four decades.

The numbers come as President Donald Trump cites high crime in the city while continuing to push for mobilizing the National Guard.

Murders in June, July, and August totaled 123. Homicides dropped 24% last month compared to the same time last year, and officers recovered 941 firearms in August—an average of 30 per day. Nearly 7,700 guns have been recovered since the start of the year.

Big picture view:

Chicago’s plunging violent crime numbers are part of a national trend. Local leaders credit increased community investments in jobs, infrastructure, and programming as the driving factor.

On Tuesday, Trump said federal troops are headed to Chicago, declaring, "We’re going in."

What's next:

While no timetable has been announced, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker warned that immigration raids could begin this week, followed by an increased presence of National Guardsmen.

Both state and local law enforcement agencies have said they will not interfere with immigration enforcement or provide any assistance.