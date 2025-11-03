Chicago selects 2025 Christmas tree for Millennium Park holiday display

The Brief A 68-foot Norway spruce from Glenview has been chosen as Chicago’s official 2025 Christmas tree. The Mason family donated the massive tree, which will be cut and transported to Millennium Park next week. It will be lit during the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 21 and remain on display through early January.



The City of Chicago has selected its official 2025 Christmas tree.

What we know:

The nearly 70-foot Norway spruce was donated by a Glenview family, marking one of the largest trees ever displayed in the city’s holiday tradition.

The 68-foot spruce, donated by Ryan and Jody Mason, will be cut down at 10 a.m. Monday at the family’s home on Pine Street in Glenview before being transported to Millennium Park on Tuesday.

The tree will be decorated and unveiled during the city’s 112th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 21, produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

The tree will remain on display in Millennium Park through early January. DCASE officials and members of the Mason family are expected to speak with media during the cutting and removal of the tree, which will feature crews hoisting it by crane for transport to downtown Chicago.