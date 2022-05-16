Chicago senior awarded $1-million in scholarships

A North Lawndale College Prep senior has hit a home run when it comes to going to college.

Freddie Golden has been awarded more than $1-million in scholarships, including the Cubs Charities scholarship.

Golden told FOX 32 the secret to winning scholarships.

"I believe the secret is to start early. I started as early as freshman year. I knew that I had to get good grades. I knew that I had to get a good SAT score to really get to the college I want to, and I know that college is expensive, so I needed to apply to as many scholarships as I could. So I got all A’s, from my freshman to my senior year, and I studied when the SAT came. I really studied and I tried my hardest to get my best score," he said.

"It's all about starting from the beginning and executing when the time comes."

Golden says his mom is his biggest motivator and inspiration.

"She's raised me and my other three siblings virtually alone for more than 15 years. She's just been an inspiration to my life. My motivation why I get up every day," he said. "Because if I know she can do it, then I can do it as well."

Golden is also an athlete and part of the National Honor Society.