4 women hurt in Ashburn crash after running red light

Four women were critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a semi Wednesday morning in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood.

They were speeding in a sedan and ran a red light, crashing into a semi truck around 2:30 a.m. in the intersection of 79th Street and Pulaski Road, according to police.

Three of the women were extricated from the vehicle and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition, according to fire department officials. The other woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the semi refused treatment at the scene.

CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.