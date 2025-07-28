Chicago police warn of sexual assaults involving fake rideshare driver

The Brief A man posing as rideshare driver sexually assaulted women in Gold Coast and Near North Side. The incidents occurred on March 30 and July 19.



Chicago police have issued a community alert after two sexual assaults involving a fake rideshare driver took place in the early morning hours in the Gold Coast and Near North Side neighborhoods.

What we know:

According to police, a man who pretended to be a rideshare driver picked up women and sexually assaulted them in a vehicle different from the car shown on the app.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

1100 block of N. Lake Shore Dr. on March 30 at 5 a.m. (Gold Coast)

1500 block of N. Wells on July 19 at 2:03 a.m. (Near North Side)

Police say the suspect's vehicle was a midsize black SUV. The man was described as Hispanic, 35–45 years old, with a short and heavy build.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about these cases is urged to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD numbers JJ200277or JJ340067.