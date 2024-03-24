Runners celebrate start to spring season with 43rd annual Shamrock Shuffle

Thousands of runners decked out in green gear gathered in Grant Park for the 43rd annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle this morning.

The event kicked off at 8:30 a.m. with an 8K run and then a 2-mile walk. The course began at the northern end of Grant Park.

Runners went as far north as Grand Avenue and then headed back over the river on State Street and ran west on Wacker Drive before continuing south. The finish line is nestled in the southern part of Grant Park. See the complete course map here.

Drivers will need to take extra care when traveling downtown due to street closures. Balbo Drive between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at 10 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. Columbus Drive between Randolph Street and Roosevelt Road will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Streets on the race route will be closed Sunday during the race and reopened by the Chicago Police Department as the final runners pass through. Roads in Grant Park will be closed longer, as a post-race party is planned in the park until 1 p.m.

The route uses Grand Avenue, State Street, Wacker Drive, Washington Boulevard, Jackson Boulevard, Franklin Street, Harrison Street, Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

The 2-mile walk leaves from Columbus Drive and Monroe Street and uses Randolph Street to access the Lakefront Trail.

Last year's event brought more than 21,000 people.

Following the race runners can enjoy live music at the post-race party.

Shamrock Shuffle Weather Forecast