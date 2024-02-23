Chicago shooting: Family of slain assistant principal Abnerd Joseph calls for justice

Months after the assistant principal at a local high school was shot and killed inside his condo building, his family is amplifying their call for justice.

Chicago police reports provide one narrative of what took place, but the family is reluctant to disclose the exact events leading up to the shooting.

"At this moment, we can't really comment since it's an ongoing investigation, but what I can say is, what's on the police report is inaccurate. I know my brother for 32 years, and in the 32 years I know my brother, he's never been hostile," said Jay Charles.

Relatives and supporters began their demonstration on Friday around 3 p.m. with chants like "No justice, no peace."

Assistant Principal Abnerd Joseph, 32, was shot seven times and killed allegedly by his neighbor. The incident occurred in September 2023 at Joseph's condo building located at 60 East Monroe Street.

Reports indicate that on the day of the incident, Joseph was wildly knocking on doors, yelling "incoherently," and attempting to enter residents' units. A doorman and tenants tried to intervene, but were reportedly punched by Joseph.

The family’s attorney, Jason Friedl, says Joseph was unarmed.

"He not only did not have a gun, he didn't even have his clothes on. He was in his boxer shorts and he was in a bathrobe. But at this point, unfortunately, I'm here for support of the family and their search for justice," said Friedl.

Family and friends described Joseph as a mentor, youth advocate, and educator. He worked at Intrinsic School in the Loop and had only lived in Chicago for 18 months.

The shooter was initially taken in for questioning but was soon released. Police are continuing to investigate.