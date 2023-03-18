Chicago shooting: Man gunned down in East Garfield Park

A 40-year-old man was shot to death in East Garfield Park Friday night.

Police say the victim was standing outside in the 200 block of St. Louis Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. when a man exited an SUV and began shooting.

The victim ran and later collapsed in an open field a few blocks away from the scene in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The shooter got away. Area Four Detectives are investigating.