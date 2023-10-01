Chicago shooting: Man, 32, wounded after gunman in car opens fire

A man was shot in the buttocks in West Pullman Sunday night.

At about 6:24 p.m., a 32-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 123rd Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside, police said.

The offender inside the vehicle then produced a firearm and fired shots at the man, striking him in the buttocks.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.