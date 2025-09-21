Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death in overturned car after crash: CPD

A man was found shot to death inside a car that overturned on its side after hitting multiple parked vehicles on the city’s East Side.

The crash happened in the 10100 block of S. Avenue M, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 12:34 a.m. and found the silver SUV overturned on its side.

They found a 20-year-old man inside the car who was unresponsive.

The officers found that the victim had a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody. A weapon was found at the scene.

Police did not disclose any other details about the incident.

Area detectives are investigating.