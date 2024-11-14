16-year-old boy shot while inside home on Chicago's West Side: police

A 16-year-old boy was shot while inside a home on Chicago's West Side Tuesday night.

At about 10:42 p.m., police responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of North Lorel Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the teenager, who had been shot in the hip while inside the residence.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

Authorities determined that the gunfire came through a window before striking the victim.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.