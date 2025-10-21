Chicago shooting suspect charged after video links him to deadly attack

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Image from a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois)

The Brief Fabias Shipman has been charged after authorities identified him as the gunman in a Sept. 29 shooting in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. The attack killed 27-year-old Jalen Hibler and critically wounded a 17-year-old boy. Investigators linked Shipman to the shooting through surveillance video and prior police encounters.



A man has been charged in connection with a shooting captured on surveillance video that left one man dead and a teenager critically wounded last month in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

Fabias Shipman, 37, was charged Friday with being a felon in possession of ammunition after authorities identified him as the gunman in the Sept. 29 attack in the 2500 block of East 78th Street, according to a newly filed federal complaint.

Shipman, a convicted felon previously sentenced to five years in federal prison for a 2019 cocaine distribution case, was arrested last week in the south suburbs.

According to an affidavit filed by an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), surveillance video showed Shipman arriving in a black Cadillac Escalade before walking into an alley and opening fire with two guns. Investigators recovered 19 shell casings from the scene, including a 10mm casing manufactured outside Illinois, establishing the federal charge.

Jalen Hibler, 27, was killed in the shooting and the 17-year-old boy was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and CPD. Shipman fled the scene in the Escalade after the shooting.

Detectives and ATF agents identified Shipman from prior encounters, noting a distinctive limp visible in the surveillance footage.

What's next:

Shipman is being held prior to a federal detention hearing on Wednesday.