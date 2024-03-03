Chicago duo arrested after shootout with security guard on Far South Side: police
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are facing charges after robbing a man at gunpoint before exchanging gunfire with a security guard in West Pullman.
Damarco Williams, 20, and Devin Alexander, 18, were arrested on Friday at 10:17 a.m. near 116th Street and South Lafayette, just a few blocks away from each other.
Police say the pair robbed a man at gunpoint in the 11500 block of South State Street just an hour earlier. Right after the robbery, the offenders exchanged gunfire with a security guard.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Both men were charged with several felonies, including attempted murder and armed robbery.
Their detention hearings were scheduled for Sunday.