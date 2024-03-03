Expand / Collapse search

Chicago duo arrested after shootout with security guard on Far South Side: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Roseland
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Damarco Williams and Devin Alexander (CPD)

CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are facing charges after robbing a man at gunpoint before exchanging gunfire with a security guard in West Pullman

Damarco Williams, 20, and Devin Alexander, 18, were arrested on Friday at 10:17 a.m. near 116th Street and South Lafayette, just a few blocks away from each other. 

Police say the pair robbed a man at gunpoint in the 11500 block of South State Street just an hour earlier. Right after the robbery, the offenders exchanged gunfire with a security guard. 

No one was injured in the shooting. 

Both men were charged with several felonies, including attempted murder and armed robbery. 

Their detention hearings were scheduled for Sunday. 