Chicago will not renew ShotSpotter contract

Chicago will end its contract with ShotSpotter this Friday, city officials announced Tuesday

The contract with SoundThinking, which owns the ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology, expires Friday. The technology will be decommissioned on Sept. 22, according to the release.

Until the technology is decommissioned, law enforcement and other leaders will suggest recommendations on other tools and programs to reduce violence, officials said in the statement.

When Mayor Brandon Johnson was running for office, he said he would cancel the city's $33 million contract with SoundThinking. At the time, he said he wanted to invest new resources in going after illegal guns.

In August 2021, a scathing report from the Office of the Inspector General raised serious questions about whether the Chicago Police Department should continue using ShotSpotter technology.

The report also questioned the quality of officers' responses to ShotSpotter alerts.

The Chicago Police Department and other agencies have long praised the system, saying it puts officers on the scene of shootings far faster than if they wait for someone to call 911 to report gunfire. In Chicago, its use was expanded in response to increases in violent crime; police say crime rates — not residents’ race — determine where the technology is deployed.

"Moving forward, the City of Chicago will deploy its resources on the most effective strategies and tactics proven to accelerate the current downward trend in violent crime," the city's statement read. "Doing this work, in consultation with community, violence prevention organizations and law enforcement, provides a pathway to a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all."