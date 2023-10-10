Chicago shows solidarity with Israel amid ongoing conflict

There is continued support for Israel coming from the Chicago area.

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and officials gathered in front of hundreds to show solidarity for Israel. It comes at a crucial time when clips of shocking videos are being shared on social media in real time about what is happening overseas.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the "vicious attacks" from Hamas fighters have led to 1,000 Israeli and at least 14 American deaths.

In Chicago, there were moments of prayer for those who are dead and some who are missing in Israel. An Evanston mother and daughter are among some of the more than 20 who may have been taken hostage or remain missing.

The Counsel General of Israel to the Midwest shared some of the stories he's heard since Saturday. He says the accounts are heartbreaking.

"We could never imagine such atrocities that remind us of the darkest of times could possibly happen on Israeli soil," said Yinam Cohen. "Now is our time to fight back. It's our moral duty to eradicate the threat posed by the deadly radical ideology of Hamas and the Islamic jihad."

Gov. Pritzker says his distaste isn't for Palestinians, but for the Hamas terrorist group.

"There are many peace-loving Palestinians and we must honor them. But Hamas, Hamas is a terrorist organization. An army of murderers backed by Iran," the governor said.

Pritzker says law enforcement hasn’t detected any threats toward the greater Chicago Jewish community, but they remain vigilant.

Tonight, Chabad UIC and West Loop will hold a prayer vigil.