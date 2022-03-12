Chicago shuts down Goose Island Beer’s ‘312 Day’ event

City officials have shut down Goose Island Beer’s planned "312 Day" celebration after determining the company failed to apply for appropriate permits.

The event was to be held Saturday at a former motor vehicle repair shop in the 1800 block of West Fulton Street, with over 1,000 people expected to attend, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection, Chicago Department of Buildings and Chicago police.

Following an investigation of the building Friday night, BACP issued violations for improper "Public Place of Amusement" and liquor licensing, the statement said.

The DOB also found "dangerous and hazardous conditions," including "insufficient exit capacity for large crowds," and issued a full closure, according to the statement.

The "312 Day" event was canceled, and Goose Island representatives were instructed to alert ticket holders.

Goose Island Beer Company President Todd Ahsmann said in a statement that 312 Day events would go on at another location.

"We take the issues brought forward from the city seriously. For the safety of our guests, performers and employees, the Mick Jenkins show is now being hosted at The Bottom Lounge located at 1375 W. Lake St. Doors are now at 7 pm. All RSVPs for the Mick Jenkins performance will be honored," Ahsmann said.

The city will continue to inspect establishments for proper licensing during the holiday weekend, officials said.