Chicago sisters missing from Woodlawn, last seen with biological father: police

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old girl who were allegedly abducted by their biological father.

The children were in the care of their father in the 6100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood, police said. They were last seen by their biological mother on June 26.

Yahaira Ali and Yakira Ali

The 4-year-old was identified as Yahaira Ali. She weighs 40 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

The 2-year-old was identified as Yakira Ali. She weighs 26 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Area 1 Special Victims Detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP