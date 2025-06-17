Chicago crime: 3 victims stabbed at skate park during argument, CPD says

Three people were stabbed during an argument at a skate park near Chicago's downtown area on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened near Grant Skate Park in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 5:15 p.m., three males were in a verbal altercation when one of them stabbed the other two, police said.

One victim was stabbed in the chest, and the other had a laceration, although police did not say where.

The victims disarmed the offender and stabbed him multiple times.

One victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A second victim refused medical services.

The offender was taken to Stronger Hospital in critical condition. He was also taken into custody and a knife was recovered.

Charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating.