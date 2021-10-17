Chicago Sky fans on cloud nine after team wins WNBA championship

Chicago Sky fans were on cloud nine Sunday night after the team won the WNBA championship.

"Women have fought so hard to get here," said Chicago Sky fan Taye Brown. "Nice to have all the support and hard work pay off!"

The team celebrated on the court as fans went crazy in the stands.

"Chicago, I promised that we would bring one to Chicago and we did it! This one's for you, Chicago!" said point guard Courtney Vandersloot.

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker, who grew up in Naperville, had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Her father called it an amazing day.

"They persevered, they did what they had to do," Larry Parker said.

The city is planning a rally – details coming soon.

