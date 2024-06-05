Sky rookie ejected • Foxtrot stores to reopen • Charges filed in expressway crash

The fourth quarter was a strange place for the Chicago Sky.

After seizing control of the game and throwing haymakers at the New York Liberty in the second and third quarters, the Sky were different.

The team missed layups, Angel Reese got ejected and the Sky went out with a whimper in an 88-75 loss to the Liberty.

"These are things you'll go back and take a look at of: how composed are we?" Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. "We have to point those things out."

Featured article

Foxtrot to reopen several locations this summer

Foxtrot plans to reopen several locations in Chicago, Dallas and Austin this summer following abrupt closures earlier this year.

Mike LaVitola, founder of Foxtrot, said he plans to reopen stores in existing locations.

The stores would maintain the same layout and merchandising, focusing on small and local makers.

Chicago-based Dom's Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot Market abruptly closed all stores nationwide on April 23, just a few months after the boutique grocers announced their merger.

Featured article

2 suburban teens dead in Eisenhower Expressway crash; Chicago woman charged with reckless homicide

A Chicago woman is in custody after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and killing two people on the Eisenhower Expressway over the weekend.

Ashanti Gates, 21, has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of reckless homicide and child endangerment.

On Sunday, Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-290 westbound near Paulina Avenue in Cook County.

Featured article

Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket worth $560M sold in Illinois

A winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth an estimated $560 million was sold in Illinois, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The ticket matched all six numbers from Tuesday night's drawing plus the gold Mega Ball 17. The winning numbers were 19, 37, 40, 63 and 69.

No details have been released on which Illinois store sold the jackpot-winning ticket.

Mega Millions officials said there were nearly a million other winning tickets sold in Tuesday's drawing. Two tickets sold in Maryland and California matched all five numbers to win the game's second-tier prize.

Featured article

A local mom's devastating loss inspires lifesaving efforts against SIDS

Hundreds of infants die every year in the state of Illinois, most often due to unsafe sleeping environments.

The executive director of SIDS of Illinois, Nancy Maruyama, said after her son died unexpectedly during a nap in the 1980s, she made it her mission to help others.

In 1985, her son was only four-and-a-half months old when she dropped him off at the babysitter while she went to her nursing job. Less than 10 minutes into the infant's first nap, the unthinkable happened.

Live News on Fox 32

Chicago Weather Forecast

What else we're watching today

The main water line feeding all of the water mains in Dixmoor broke Tuesday leading to low pressure throughout the community, according to Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the Choose Chicago Annual Meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss summer programming.

Gov. Pritzker will participate in a fireside chat during the Social Innovation Summit at 4:30 p.m.

The White Sox will take on the Cubs at 7:05 p.m. in the second game of the Crosstown Classic after a rainy game last night.

Man who went viral for driving during virtual court hearing for suspended license reportedly vindicated

A Michigan man who went viral last week in a video clip of a judge noticing him driving while calling into a virtual court hearing for his supposed suspended driver's license was the victim of a clerical error, according to reports.

Corey Harris, 44, attended the virtual May 15 hearing for an October traffic stop in Pittsfield Township, Michigan, USA Today reported.

In the clip, Judge Cedric Simpson appeared to be in disbelief as Harris was driving while attending the hearing for a suspended driver's license.