Dixmoor’s main water line breaks, causing low pressure across village

The village of Dixmoor is once again dealing with water woes.

On Tuesday, Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts said the main water line feeding all the water mains in Dixmoor broke, leading to low pressure throughout the village.

The break occurred on Spaulding Avenue and has been isolated. However, because it is the main water line, Dixmoor’s water reservoir has been drained, leaving most of the community with low water pressure.

Repairs are currently underway, and there is no boil water order in effect.

"This line is scheduled for replacement soon," Mayor Roberts said in a statement. "But for right now, we are working on getting it repaired so that we can refill our water reservoir and get the pressure back up in Dixmoor."

The broken pipe is one of many scheduled to be replaced using state grant money.

Dixmoor has seen numerous water main breaks over the past few years. The community usually comes together to help one another out during the breaks, providing water bottles to those who need it.