Chicago snowstorm: ComEd response team will focus on restoring power to affected customers — what to know

ComEd has assembled a response team in preparation for the winter storm that will bring blizzard conditions and frigid cold to the Chicago area.

The team will be in charge of responding to any and all outages that occur as a result of the storm, which is forecasted to bring four to six inches of snow, wind gusts that could top 50 miles per hour, and below zero temperatures across the area from Thursday through Friday.

"For any customers impacted by this storm, we will be focused on restoring power as quickly and safely as possible," said Gil Quiniones, CEO of ComEd. "We’ve made investments in our electric system to make it more resilient to the effects of extreme weather. This technology, and the dedicated men and women of ComEd, will work to minimize the impact for our customers."

The response team is made up of more than 1,800 workers, including 300 from other parts of the country.

The workers will be positioned around the area where they can quickly react and restore power to affected customers should the storm wreak havoc, ComEd said.

The energy giant says their priority is to restore power for critical facilities first, such as police and fire stations, nursing homes, and hospitals. They then will focus on other customers.

In addition, ComEd says they will have warming buses on standby for vulnerable customers while power is being restored.

ComEd encourages customers to take the following precautions:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is extremely dangerous and energized.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous. Additionally, for the safety of themselves and the public, crews are practicing social distancing.

ComEd says customers should contact them immediately if their power goes out. Customers can text "OUT" to 26633 to report an outage. They can also call 1-800-334-7661, or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report.

Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-955-8237.

Customers can also use the mobile app to report outages.

Also, an interactive map on ComEd's website allows customers to see which areas are experiencing a power outage, and they can get restoration times.

Restoration information can also be found on ComEd's Twitter and Facebook.

During the winter months, ComEd says customers can manage energy use and save money on their bills with the following steps: